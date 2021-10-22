U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon Bain, a logistics planner with the 137th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard works with a loadmaster to load a palette onto a C-17 Globemaster III stationed at Travis Air Force Base, California, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Oct. 21, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 08:36
|Photo ID:
|7063597
|VIRIN:
|211021-Z-HL234-0216
|Resolution:
|7860x5240
|Size:
|19.43 MB
|Location:
|WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT