    137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM [Image 2 of 9]

    137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An All-Terrain forklift loads a CONEX box onto a C-17 Globemaster III from Travis Air Force Base, California, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Oct. 21, 2021. The C-17s transported cargo and personnel from the 137th Special Operations Wing to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of worldwide missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 08:35
    This work, 137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Will Rogers Air National Guard Base
    137th Special Operations Wing

