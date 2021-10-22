A crew chief from the 349th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California, helps move a fuel hose during the refueling of a C-17 Globemaster III at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Oct. 21, 2021. Aircraft crew chiefs are responsible for inspections and maintenance before, during and after every flight to ensure their assigned aircraft is always mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 08:35 Photo ID: 7063596 VIRIN: 211021-Z-HL234-0127 Resolution: 8098x5399 Size: 21.57 MB Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.