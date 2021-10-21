U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexis Barron, an air transportation specialist with the 138th Fighter Wing’s Logistics Readiness Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard uses a hand-held metal detector during a passenger manifest line at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Oct. 21, 2021. Air transportation specialists are trained to safely transport passengers and cargo on military aircraft for both domestic and international flights. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 08:35 Photo ID: 7063595 VIRIN: 211021-Z-HL234-0079 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.17 MB Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.