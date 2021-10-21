137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michelle Evans, a customer service supervisor with the 137th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard issues an M9 semi-automatic pistol at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Oct. 21, 2021. Logistics readiness squadrons are responsible for the long-term storage and maintenance of a wing’s deployable weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)
