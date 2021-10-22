137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrea Romero, an air transportation specialist with the 150th Special Operations Wing’s Logistics Readiness Squadron, New Mexico Air National Guard follows a loadmaster’s instructions while loading an all-terrain vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III stationed with Travis Air Force Base, California, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Oct. 21, 2021. Loadmasters work hand-in-hand with air transportation specialists to properly load, secure and escort cargo and passengers to both domestic and international locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

