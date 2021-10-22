Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM [Image 1 of 9]

    137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Bandell II, an airfield manager with the 137th Special Operations Support Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard marshals in a C-17 Globemaster III stationed with Travis Air Force Base, California, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Oct. 21, 2021. The C-17 aircraft from the 349th Air Mobility Wing helped move passengers and cargo from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 08:35
    Photo ID: 7063591
    VIRIN: 211021-Z-HL234-0109
    Resolution: 7585x5057
    Size: 22.91 MB
    Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US
    This work, 137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Will Rogers Air National Guard Base
    137th Special Operations Wing

