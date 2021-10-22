U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Bandell II, an airfield manager with the 137th Special Operations Support Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard marshals in a C-17 Globemaster III stationed with Travis Air Force Base, California, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Oct. 21, 2021. The C-17 aircraft from the 349th Air Mobility Wing helped move passengers and cargo from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 08:35
|Photo ID:
|7063591
|VIRIN:
|211021-Z-HL234-0109
|Resolution:
|7585x5057
|Size:
|22.91 MB
|Location:
|WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT