A team of air transportation specialists from the 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard (OKANG), the 138th Fighter Wing, OKANG, and the 150th Special Operations Wing, New Mexico Air National Guard push a CONEX box onto a C-17 Globemaster III stationed with Travis Air Force Base, California, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Oct. 21, 2021. CONEX boxes are commercially-standardized containers used to transport and store supplies and are a popular solution for Airmen traveling to different locations nationally and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 08:36
|Photo ID:
|7063598
|VIRIN:
|211021-Z-HL234-0180
|Resolution:
|7951x5301
|Size:
|22.71 MB
|Location:
|WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 137th SOW deploys to CENTCOM [Image 9 of 9], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
