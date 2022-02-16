A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron examine a simulated fatality during a mass casualty event at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing executed Grand Shield 22-3, which demonstrated the wing’s ability to survive and operate while validating recovery operations in post-attack scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 03:27
|Photo ID:
|7060201
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-MG692-1041
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|9.33 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT