    Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture [Image 14 of 16]

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QATAR

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron examine a simulated fatality during a mass casualty event at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing executed Grand Shield 22-3, which demonstrated the wing’s ability to survive and operate while validating recovery operations in post-attack scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 03:27
    Photo ID: 7060201
    VIRIN: 220216-F-MG692-1041
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Shield 22-3

