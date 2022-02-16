A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group (right), talks with a simulated patient at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. Various units around the installation participated in Grand Shield 22-3, a four-day readiness training that posed simulated threats such as, Theater Ballistic Missiles (TBM) and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 03:27
|Photo ID:
|7060202
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-MG692-1048
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.9 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
