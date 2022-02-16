Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture

    Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QATAR

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron rapid airfield damage recovery team operates heavy machinery at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. 379th ECES Airmen came together during Grand Shield 22-3 to make expeditious repairs to a simulated damaged airfield returning it to an operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 03:26
    Photo ID: 7060191
    VIRIN: 220216-F-FN051-0030
    Resolution: 7971x4484
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Shield 22-3

