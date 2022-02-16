A member of the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron rapid airfield damage recovery team operates heavy machinery at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. 379th ECES Airmen came together during Grand Shield 22-3 to make expeditious repairs to a simulated damaged airfield returning it to an operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.19.2022 03:26 Photo ID: 7060191 VIRIN: 220216-F-FN051-0030 Resolution: 7971x4484 Size: 12.49 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.