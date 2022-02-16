Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron talks on his radio at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. During Grand Shield 22-3, the installation’s most recent readiness training event, first responders such as security forces, medical and firefighters, enhanced their readiness posture and response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

