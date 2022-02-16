U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Cheney, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member (right), radios in to report a simulated mass-casualty scene at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. As first responders, it’s up to each SFS member to make decisions under stress, render first aid, and report accurate and clear details to the Base Defense Operations Center for additional support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 03:27
|Photo ID:
|7060194
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-MG692-0010
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|15.54 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT