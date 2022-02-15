Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angel Leon, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member (right), takes down information from a 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron member at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 15, 2022. Various units around the installation participated in Grand Shield 22-3, a four-day readiness training that posed the simulated threats of Theater Ballistic Missiles (TBM) and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

