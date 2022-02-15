U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Angel Leon, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member (right), takes down information from a 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron member at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 15, 2022. Various units around the installation participated in Grand Shield 22-3, a four-day readiness training that posed the simulated threats of Theater Ballistic Missiles (TBM) and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2022 03:26
|Photo ID:
|7060190
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-MG692-0002
|Resolution:
|8118x5074
|Size:
|26.64 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT