Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron simulate putting out a structure fire at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. During Grand Shield 22-3, the installation’s most recent readiness training event, first responders such as security forces, medical and firefighters, responded to various on-base scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

