    AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QATAR

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Cheney, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member (left), helps a wounded Airman during a simulated mass-casualty scene at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. Various units around the installation participated in Grand Shield 22-3, a four-day readiness training that posed simulated threats such as, Theater Ballistic Missiles (TBM) and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.19.2022 03:27
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Shield 22-3

