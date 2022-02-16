Repetition, diligence, focus, Al Udeid improves readiness posture

Firefighters assigned tot he 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron help a wounded Airman during a simulated mass-casualty scene at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2022. Various units around the installation participated in Grand Shield 22-3, a four-day readiness training that posed simulated threats such as, Theater Ballistic Missiles (TBM) and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
