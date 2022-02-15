934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

Maj. Daniel Schei, 96th Airlift Squadron pilot, is

tested for COVID-19 during a personnel deployment

function at Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station

on Feb. 15, 2022. The 934th Airlift Wing was notified

last week of a potential deployment in support of a

broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to

NATO allies. The wing will undertake a mission to

transport people and essential cargo in the EUCOM

area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris

Farley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:45 Location: MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US