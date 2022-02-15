Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9]

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

    MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Chris Farley 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Daniel Schei, 96th Airlift Squadron pilot, is
    tested for COVID-19 during a personnel deployment
    function at Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station
    on Feb. 15, 2022. The 934th Airlift Wing was notified
    last week of a potential deployment in support of a
    broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to
    NATO allies. The wing will undertake a mission to
    transport people and essential cargo in the EUCOM
    area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris
    Farley)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:45
    Photo ID: 7056099
    VIRIN: 220215-F-XX680-0002
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Russia
    934th Airlift Wing
    Ukraine
    europeansupport2022
    96th Flying Squadron

