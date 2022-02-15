934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

Maj. Daniel Schei, 96th Airlift Squadron pilot, is
tested for COVID-19 during a personnel deployment
function at Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station
on Feb. 15, 2022. The 934th Airlift Wing was notified
last week of a potential deployment in support of a
broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to
NATO allies. The wing will undertake a mission to
transport people and essential cargo in the EUCOM
area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris
Farley)
