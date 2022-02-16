Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 6 of 9]

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Chris Farley 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 934th Airlift Wing C-130 with aircrew, maintainers
    and cargo en route to the EUCOM area of
    responsibility prepares to taxi and depart from the
    Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station on Feb. 16,
    2022. The Air Force Reserve is a lethal,
    combat‑ready force, playing an integral role in global
    and national security, providing critical capabilities
    both at home and abroad. Reserve Citizen Airmen
    from the wing are deploying in support of a broader
    effort to demonstrate our commitment to our NATO
    allies as the United States is taking prudent steps to
    heighten the readiness of its forces at home and
    abroad so they are prepared to respond to a range of
    contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:45
    Photo ID: 7056096
    VIRIN: 220216-F-XX680-0004
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Russia
    934th Airlift Wing
    Ukraine
    europeansupport2022
    96th Flying Squadron

