934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

Col. Randy Stoeckmann, 934th Mission Support

Group commander, left, and Col. Ken Rose, 934th

Maintenance Group commander, right, salute

deploying 934th Airlift Wing members at

Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station om Feb. 16,

2022. The Air Force Reserve provides critical capacity

and capabilities, through existing authorities,

enabling rapid response, operational surge, and

long-term operational sustainment. Reserve Citizen

Airmen from the wing are deploying in support of a

broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to

our NATO allies as the United States is taking

prudent steps to heighten the readiness of its forces

at home and abroad so they are prepared to respond

to a range of contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)

