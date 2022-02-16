Col. Randy Stoeckmann, 934th Mission Support
Group commander, left, and Col. Ken Rose, 934th
Maintenance Group commander, right, salute
deploying 934th Airlift Wing members at
Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station om Feb. 16,
2022. The Air Force Reserve provides critical capacity
and capabilities, through existing authorities,
enabling rapid response, operational surge, and
long-term operational sustainment. Reserve Citizen
Airmen from the wing are deploying in support of a
broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to
our NATO allies as the United States is taking
prudent steps to heighten the readiness of its forces
at home and abroad so they are prepared to respond
to a range of contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7056097
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-XX680-0005
|Resolution:
|3193x2129
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT