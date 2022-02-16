Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 4 of 9]

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Chris Farley 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    934th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to deploy to the
    EUCOM area of responsibility from the MinneapolisSt. Paul Air Reserve Station on Feb. 16, 2022. The Air
    Force Reserve provides a surge capacity across most
    mission sets to strengthen our Active duty partners.
    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the wing are deploying
    in support of a broader effort to demonstrate our
    commitment to our NATO allies as the United States
    is taking prudent steps to heighten the readiness of
    its forces at home and abroad so they are prepared
    to respond to a range of contingencies. (U.S. Air
    Force photo by Chris Farley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:45
    Photo ID: 7056094
    VIRIN: 220216-F-XX680-0002
    Resolution: 3451x2301
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Russia
    934th Airlift Wing
    Ukraine
    europeansupport2022
    96th Flying Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT