934th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to deploy to the
EUCOM area of responsibility from the MinneapolisSt. Paul Air Reserve Station on Feb. 16, 2022. The Air
Force Reserve provides a surge capacity across most
mission sets to strengthen our Active duty partners.
Reserve Citizen Airmen from the wing are deploying
in support of a broader effort to demonstrate our
commitment to our NATO allies as the United States
is taking prudent steps to heighten the readiness of
its forces at home and abroad so they are prepared
to respond to a range of contingencies. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Chris Farley)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7056094
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-XX680-0002
|Resolution:
|3451x2301
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT