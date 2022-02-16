934th Airlift Wing Airmen prepare to deploy to the

EUCOM area of responsibility from the MinneapolisSt. Paul Air Reserve Station on Feb. 16, 2022. The Air

Force Reserve provides a surge capacity across most

mission sets to strengthen our Active duty partners.

Reserve Citizen Airmen from the wing are deploying

in support of a broader effort to demonstrate our

commitment to our NATO allies as the United States

is taking prudent steps to heighten the readiness of

its forces at home and abroad so they are prepared

to respond to a range of contingencies. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Chris Farley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:45 Photo ID: 7056094 VIRIN: 220216-F-XX680-0002 Resolution: 3451x2301 Size: 1.23 MB Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.