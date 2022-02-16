A 934th Airlift Wing C-130 with Aircrew, maintainers
and cargo en route to the EUCOM area of
responsibility prepares to taxi and depart from the
Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station on Feb. 16,
2022. The Air Force Reserve provides critical capacity
and capabilities, through existing authorities,
enabling rapid response, operational surge, and
long-term operational sustainment. Reserve Citizen
Airmen from the wing are deploying in support of a
broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to
our NATO allies as the United States is taking
prudent steps to heighten the readiness of its forces
at home and abroad so they are prepared to respond
to a range of contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Maj. William Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7056092
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-LX215-0001
|Resolution:
|4617x3072
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT