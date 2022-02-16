934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

A 934th Airlift Wing C-130 with Aircrew, maintainers

and cargo en route to the EUCOM area of

responsibility prepares to taxi and depart from the

Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station on Feb. 16,

2022. The Air Force Reserve provides critical capacity

and capabilities, through existing authorities,

enabling rapid response, operational surge, and

long-term operational sustainment. Reserve Citizen

Airmen from the wing are deploying in support of a

broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to

our NATO allies as the United States is taking

prudent steps to heighten the readiness of its forces

at home and abroad so they are prepared to respond

to a range of contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Maj. William Mojica)

