An aircrew from a 934th Airlift Wing C-130 look towards
the runway as they prepare to taxi and depart from
the Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station on Feb.
16, 2022. The Air Force Reserve is a lethal,
combat‑ready force, playing an integral role in global
and national security, providing critical capabilities
both at home and abroad. Reserve Citizen Airmen
from the wing are deploying in support of a broader
effort to demonstrate our commitment to our NATO
allies as the United States is taking prudent steps to
heighten the readiness of its forces at home and
abroad so they are prepared to respond to a range of
contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7056095
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-XX680-0003
|Resolution:
|6996x4664
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT