An aircrew from a 934th Airlift Wing C-130 look towards

the runway as they prepare to taxi and depart from

the Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station on Feb.

16, 2022. The Air Force Reserve is a lethal,

combat‑ready force, playing an integral role in global

and national security, providing critical capabilities

both at home and abroad. Reserve Citizen Airmen

from the wing are deploying in support of a broader

effort to demonstrate our commitment to our NATO

allies as the United States is taking prudent steps to

heighten the readiness of its forces at home and

abroad so they are prepared to respond to a range of

contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 Photo ID: 7056095 This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley