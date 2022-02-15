934th Airlift Wing members wait in line during a personnel deployment function at Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station on Feb. 15, 2022. The 934th Airlift Wing was notified last week of a potential deployment in support of a broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to NATO allies. The wing will undertake a mission to transport people and essential cargo in the area of operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)

Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 Location: MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL AIR RESERVE STATION, MN, US 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine, by Chris Farley