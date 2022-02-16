Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 8 of 9]

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Chris Farley 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Family members of deploying Airmen watch as a
    934th Airlift Wing’s C-130 departs from MinneapolisSt. Paul Air Reserve Station om Feb. 16, 2022. The Air
    Force Reserve provides critical capacity and
    capabilities, through existing authorities, enabling
    rapid response, operational surge, and long-term
    operational sustainment. Reserve Citizen Airmen
    from the wing are deploying in support of a broader
    effort to demonstrate our commitment to our NATO
    allies as the United States is taking prudent steps to
    heighten the readiness of its forces at home and
    abroad so they are prepared to respond to a range of
    contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:45
    Photo ID: 7056098
    VIRIN: 220216-F-XX680-0006
    Resolution: 3955x2636
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Russia
    934th Airlift Wing
    Ukraine
    europeansupport2022
    96th Flying Squadron

