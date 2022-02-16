Family members of deploying Airmen watch as a

934th Airlift Wing’s C-130 departs from MinneapolisSt. Paul Air Reserve Station om Feb. 16, 2022. The Air

Force Reserve provides critical capacity and

capabilities, through existing authorities, enabling

rapid response, operational surge, and long-term

operational sustainment. Reserve Citizen Airmen

from the wing are deploying in support of a broader

effort to demonstrate our commitment to our NATO

allies as the United States is taking prudent steps to

heighten the readiness of its forces at home and

abroad so they are prepared to respond to a range of

contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:45 Photo ID: 7056098 VIRIN: 220216-F-XX680-0006 Resolution: 3955x2636 Size: 1.54 MB Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.