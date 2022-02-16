934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

Family members of deploying Airmen watch as a
934th Airlift Wing’s C-130 departs from MinneapolisSt. Paul Air Reserve Station om Feb. 16, 2022. The Air
Force Reserve provides critical capacity and
capabilities, through existing authorities, enabling
rapid response, operational surge, and long-term
operational sustainment. Reserve Citizen Airmen
from the wing are deploying in support of a broader
effort to demonstrate our commitment to our NATO
allies as the United States is taking prudent steps to
heighten the readiness of its forces at home and
abroad so they are prepared to respond to a range of
contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7056098
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-XX680-0006
|Resolution:
|3955x2636
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
