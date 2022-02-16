Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 3 of 9]

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Chris Farley 

    934th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airmen Josiah Goodman, 934 Maintenance
    Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, texts his
    girlfriend “goodbye” as he waits for his C-130 to
    takeoff at Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station
    on Feb. 16, 2022. The Air Force Reserve provides a
    surge capacity across most mission sets to
    strengthen our Active duty partners. Reserve Citizen
    Airmen from the wing are deploying in support of a
    broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to
    our NATO allies as the United States is taking
    prudent steps to heighten the readiness of its forces
    at home and abroad so they are prepared to respond
    to a range of contingencies.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:45
    Photo ID: 7056093
    VIRIN: 220216-F-XX680-0001
    Resolution: 3506x2504
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine
    934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Russia
    934th Airlift Wing
    Ukraine
    europeansupport2022
    96th Flying Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT