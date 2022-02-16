Senior Airmen Josiah Goodman, 934 Maintenance

Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, texts his

girlfriend “goodbye” as he waits for his C-130 to

takeoff at Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station

on Feb. 16, 2022. The Air Force Reserve provides a

surge capacity across most mission sets to

strengthen our Active duty partners. Reserve Citizen

Airmen from the wing are deploying in support of a

broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to

our NATO allies as the United States is taking

prudent steps to heighten the readiness of its forces

at home and abroad so they are prepared to respond

to a range of contingencies.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:45 Photo ID: 7056093 VIRIN: 220216-F-XX680-0001 Resolution: 3506x2504 Size: 2.11 MB Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.