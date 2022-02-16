Senior Airmen Josiah Goodman, 934 Maintenance
Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, texts his
girlfriend “goodbye” as he waits for his C-130 to
takeoff at Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station
on Feb. 16, 2022. The Air Force Reserve provides a
surge capacity across most mission sets to
strengthen our Active duty partners. Reserve Citizen
Airmen from the wing are deploying in support of a
broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to
our NATO allies as the United States is taking
prudent steps to heighten the readiness of its forces
at home and abroad so they are prepared to respond
to a range of contingencies.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Chris Farley)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 10:45
|Photo ID:
|7056093
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-XX680-0001
|Resolution:
|3506x2504
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 934th Airlift Wing mobilizes to Europe to support NATO Allies in Ukraine [Image 9 of 9], by Chris Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
