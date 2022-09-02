USS Makin Island Flight Operations

220209-N-TF178-2032
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, takes off aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 9. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)
