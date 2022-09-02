Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Flight Operations

    USS Makin Island Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Bergh 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220209-N-LR905-1016
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 20:57
    Photo ID: 7047631
    VIRIN: 220209-N-LR905-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

