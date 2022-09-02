USS Makin Island Flight Operations

220209-N-LR905-1009
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 observe an MH-60S Sea Hawk before take-off, Feb. 9. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 20:57
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
