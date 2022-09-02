220209-N-LR905-1283
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jake Sampson, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, currently embarked on amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), rides in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, Feb. 9. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 20:57
|Photo ID:
|7047632
|VIRIN:
|220209-N-LR905-1283
|Resolution:
|3679x3412
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT