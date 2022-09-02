USS Makin Island Flight Operations

220209-N-LR905-1283

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jake Sampson, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, currently embarked on amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), rides in an MH-60S Sea Hawk, Feb. 9. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

Date Taken: 02.09.2022
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN