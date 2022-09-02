220209-N-LR905-1192

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Jake Sampson, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, currently embarked on amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), performs landing checks in an MH-60S Sea Hawk during a landing on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), Feb. 9. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 This work, USS Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.