PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), front, transits the Pacific Ocean as part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group as two landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 approach the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Feb. 9. The Makin Island ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet Feb. 9. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

