USS Makin Island Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Sailors signal an F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, as it prepares to take off aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 9. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

