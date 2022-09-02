USS Makin Island Flight Operations

220209-N-LR905-1293

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Sailors enter the rotor arc of an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, currently embarked on amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 9. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

