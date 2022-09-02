Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 12 of 13]

    USS Makin Island Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Bergh 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220209-N-LR905-1293
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Sailors enter the rotor arc of an MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, currently embarked on amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 9. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 20:57
    Photo ID: 7047637
    VIRIN: 220209-N-LR905-1293
    Resolution: 6058x4480
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Makin Island Flight Operations
    Makin Island ARG
    USS Makin Island Flight Operations
    Makin Island Flight Operations
    Makin Island ARG
    USS Makin Island Flight Operations
    USS Makin Island Flight Operations
    USS Makin Island Flight Operations
    Makin Island ARG
    Makin Island ARG
    USS Makin Island Flight Operations
    USS Makin Island Flight Operations
    USS Makin Island Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MH-60 Seahawk
    HSC-21
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT