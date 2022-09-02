220209-N-LR905-1076
PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) – Amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) transits the Pacific Ocean as part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, Feb. 9. The Makin Island ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)
