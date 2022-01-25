German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

Christiane Malburg, German Red Cross immunizer, administers a COVID-19 booster shot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. Ramstein partnered with German health officials to bring the local vaccine bus to the installation which provided approximately 500 COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots to the local national workforce and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

