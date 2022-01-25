Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted [Image 9 of 10]

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Marina Beck (left), German Red Cross office manager, gives Golunski Beata (right), 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron transportation assistant, their updated vaccination identification card at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. Ramstein partnered with German health officials to bring the local vaccine bus to the installation to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the local national workforce and U.S. and NATO personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 10:11
    Photo ID: 7021365
    VIRIN: 220125-F-GK375-378
    Resolution: 3311x2221
    Size: 631.22 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

    multinational
    Interoperability
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    building partnerships
    Covid-19

