German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

Marina Beck (left), German Red Cross office manager, gives Golunski Beata (right), 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron transportation assistant, their updated vaccination identification card at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. Ramstein partnered with German health officials to bring the local vaccine bus to the installation to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the local national workforce and U.S. and NATO personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

