    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Air Base utilizes a hangar to allow the German Red Cross to administer COVID-19 vaccines to base personnel and their family members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. Ramstein partnered with German health officials to bring the local vaccine bus to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 10:11
    Photo ID: 7021362
    VIRIN: 220125-F-GK375-233
    Resolution: 4255x1773
    Size: 697.97 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    multinational
    Interoperability
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    building partnerships
    Covid-19

