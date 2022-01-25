Ramstein Air Base utilizes a hangar to allow the German Red Cross to administer COVID-19 vaccines to base personnel and their family members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. Ramstein partnered with German health officials to bring the local vaccine bus to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
This work, German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted
