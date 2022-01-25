German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

Ramstein Air Base partnered with German health officials to bring the local vaccine bus to the installation and provide COVID-19 vaccines to the local national workforce and U.S. and NATO personnel. German medics administered approximately 500 COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters to base personnel and family members.
