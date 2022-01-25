Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

    Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, 3rd Air Force commander, visits the site of the...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Story by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Air Base partnered with German health officials to bring the local vaccine bus to the installation and provide COVID-19 vaccines to the local national workforce and U.S. and NATO personnel. German medics administered approximately 500 COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters to base personnel and family members.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 10:11
    Story ID: 413372
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, DE
    This work, German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted, by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    multinational
    Interoperability
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    building partnerships
    Covid-19

