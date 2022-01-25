German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, 3rd Air Force commander, visits the site of the...... read more read more

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, 3rd Air Force commander, visits the site of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot immunizations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. RAB partnered with German health officials to bring the local vaccine bus to the installation and provide COVID-19 vaccines to the local national workforce and U.S. and NATO personnel. Reed commended the Airmen who set up Hangar three for the German Red Cross and is proud of the long-standing unity between Ramstein and its local partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page