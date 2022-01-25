The local national workforce and their family members wait to receive COVID-19 vaccines at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. Through the partnership between Ramstein and German health officials, German immunizers from the German Red Cross were able to administer approximately 500 vaccinations to base personnel and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 10:11 Photo ID: 7021360 VIRIN: 220125-F-GK375-142 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 920.48 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.