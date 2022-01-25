German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

Sabrina Johns (left), German Red Cross immunizer, administers a COVID-19 booster shot to Ali Polat (right), 86th Furniture Management Office truck master, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. RAB partnered with German health officials to bring the local vaccine bus to the installation and provide COVID-19 vaccines to the local national workforce and U.S. and NATO personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

