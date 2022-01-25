German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

Sabrina Johns, German Red Cross immunizer, discards a needle after administering a COVID-19 shot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. Through the partnership between Ramstein and German health officials, German medics were able to administer approximately 500 COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots to base personnel and their family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

