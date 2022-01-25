Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted [Image 1 of 10]

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tynan Mazur, 86th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, sets up a tent at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. Airmen assigned to RAB worked diligently to prepare Hangar three for the German Red Cross to enable them to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots to the local national workforce and U.S. and NATO personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    This work, German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    multinational
    Interoperability
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    building partnerships
    Covid-19

