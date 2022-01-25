German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tynan Mazur, 86th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems journeyman, sets up a tent at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. Airmen assigned to RAB worked diligently to prepare Hangar three for the German Red Cross to enable them to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots to the local national workforce and U.S. and NATO personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

