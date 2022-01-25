Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted [Image 3 of 10]

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Sabrina Johns (left) and Christiane Malburg (right), German Red Cross immunizers, prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2022. German Red Cross medics administered approximately 500 vaccinations to base personnel and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 10:11
    Photo ID: 7021359
    VIRIN: 220125-F-GK375-088
    Resolution: 4067x2621
    Size: 721.94 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted
    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted
    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted
    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted
    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted
    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted
    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted
    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted
    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted
    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    German, Ramstein partnership gets boosted

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    multinational
    Interoperability
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    building partnerships
    Covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT