A plaque for U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Neumon, the outgoing commander of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, lies on a table during a change of command ceremony at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. In the center of the plaque lies the coat of arms of the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2022 17:02 Photo ID: 7019555 VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-3028 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 609.5 KB Location: NIANTIC, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.