192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Thomas Dennis, left, commander of the 143rd Regional Support Group, Connecticut Army National Guard, and Lt. Col. Benjamin Neumon, right, the outgoing commander of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, hold the certificate for a Meritorious Service Medal presented at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022 Neumon was awarded this medal for his service while battalion commander of the 192nd Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

