    192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 4 of 14]

    192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command

    NIANTIC, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Eric Roy, an engineer officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, present arms during a change of command ceremony at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Roy is the executive officer for the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

