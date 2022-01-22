192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Maj. Eric Roy, an engineer officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, present arms during a change of command ceremony at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Roy is the executive officer for the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

