U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Neumon, left, the outgoing commander of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds a plaque presented by Col. Thomas Dennis, right, commander of the 143rd Regional Support Group, Connecticut Army National Guard, at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Each swallow-tailed flag inside the frame represents a company of the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7019557
|VIRIN:
|220122-Z-QC464-3037
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|747.29 KB
|Location:
|NIANTIC, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
