192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Neumon, left, the outgoing commander of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds a plaque presented by Col. Thomas Dennis, right, commander of the 143rd Regional Support Group, Connecticut Army National Guard, at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Each swallow-tailed flag inside the frame represents a company of the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

