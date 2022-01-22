192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. David Moorehead, command sergeant major of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds the battalion colors during a change of command ceremony at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. As the command sergeant major of the battalion, Moorehead's duties include aiding the battalion commander and ensuring the discipline and welfare of the enlisted soldiers in the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

