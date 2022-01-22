192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Jakubson, the incoming commander of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds the battalion colors during a change of command ceremony at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Jakubson is the incoming commander of the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

