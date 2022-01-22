U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Jakubson, the incoming commander of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds the battalion colors during a change of command ceremony at Camp Nett, Niantic, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Jakubson is the incoming commander of the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7019552
|VIRIN:
|220122-Z-QC464-3017
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|731.03 KB
|Location:
|NIANTIC, CT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 192nd Engineer Battalion Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT